India to start e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her ceremonial reception at the Forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 5:02 PM

India will start an e-medical visa facility for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after the meeting between the two delegations in the national capital New Delhi on Saturday.

India will also open a new consulate in Rangpur, Bangladesh to facilitate services for people in the north-west region of the country.

The two Prime Ministers addressed the media after meeting at Hyderabad House on Saturday.

PM Modi emphasised the two leaders have met several times in the last one year, adding that this visit is special because PM Sheikh Hasina is India's first state guest in the third tenure of the NDA government.

"In the last one year, we have met 10 times, but today's meeting is special because PM Hasina is the first state guest of our third government. Bangladesh is crucial for our Neighbourhood First policy, Act East Policy, Vision SAGAR, and Indo-Pacific vision. We have completed several developmental programmes together in the last year," PM Modi said at the press statement.

"India will start e-medical visas for Bangladesh nationals coming to India for medical treatment. India has decided to open a new Assistant High Commission in Rangpur to benefit the people in the northwest part of Bangladesh," he further said.

Prime Minister Modi further said that India and Bangladesh have started trading in Indian Rupees. He also highlighted the electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid.

He added the two countries have decided to start talks at the technical level for the renewal of the Ganga River treaty. A technical team will also travel to Bangladesh to review the protection and management of the Teesta River in Bangladesh.

"The sixth rail link between India and Bangladesh has started between Jakhoda and Agartala has started. Cargo services have been started for our north-eastern states with the Khulna-Mongla Port... Trade in Indian Rupees has started between the two countries. The world's longest river cruise on the Ganges River between India and Bangladesh has been successfully completed," PM Modi said.

He added, "The first cross-border friendship pipeline between India and Bangladesh has been completed. The electricity export from Nepal to Bangladesh using the Indian grid has become an example of regional cooperation."

PM Modi further said that the two nations have developed a futuristic vision for our cooperation in new sectors, adding that the agreements on green partnership, digital partnership, blue economy, and space will benefit the youths of both countries.