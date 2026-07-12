India to repatriate remains of 15 killed in Vietnam boat tragedy, PM orders probe

The mortal remains of the 15 Indians killed in a boat accident off Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam will be transported to India as soon as possible after formalities are completed in Ho Chi Minh City, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said on Sunday.

“The Embassy and the Consulate teams are closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities, who are committed to providing all necessary assistance to ensure the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India,” the embassy said.

The victims include 10 persons from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala, according to the embassy.

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There were 36 people on board the vessel including 32 Indians and four local crew members. Twenty-one of them were rescued. They were part of a trip organised by Lava International, an Indian manufacturer of smartphones and tablets, which had hosted it for its distributors from south India.

“We at Lava are deeply saddened to confirm that 14 of our channel partners and one member of our Lava team have tragically lost their lives in a boat accident near Phu Quoc Island, Vietnam,” the company said in an ‘X’ post.

"Our hearts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we stand with them during this time of profound grief. We are in close and continuous contact with the Embassy of India in Vietnam and the local authorities, and are doing everything possible to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the mortal remains. Our immediate priority is to support every affected family, and our teams in both India and Vietnam remain by their side, extending every possible assistance.”

Nirmal Kumar, one of the employees, told a TV channel that the speedboat overturned minutes after setting off. The boat flipped over after encountering a storm. Those in the front managed to escape, while those behind were unfortunate and could not leave.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a probe into the incident and said strict action would be taken against those responsible for the tragedy.

Vietnam’s largest island Phu Quoc is hugely popular among Indian tourists. It is the only destination in Vietnam with an open visa policy, allowing 30-days exemption from visas for tourists arriving directly.

Nearly 750,000 Indian tourists visited Vietnam last year, with Phu Quoc being the most popular. Many of Phu Quoc’s islands can only be reached by boat and tourists visit secluded beaches, lagoons and snorkelling spots. Phu Quoc has been rated as the most-searched international honeymoon destination among Indian travellers.