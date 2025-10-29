  • search in Khaleej Times
India to repatriate 500 nationals who fled Myanmar scam centre, Thai PM says

More than 1,500 people from 28 countries have fled and are now being looked after in Thailand, say local authorities

Published: Wed 29 Oct 2025, 8:40 AM

HDFC Bank puts senior staff on gardening leave after DFSA restricts Dubai operations

2 nurses on first flight to UAE save passenger from cardiac arrest 35,000 ft in air

Power Women 50: UAE's most influential female leaders

India plans to send an airplane to repatriate some 500 of its nationals who fled over the border into Thailand following a military raid on a notorious scam centre in Myanmar, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

Starting last week, the Myanmar military has conducted a series of military operations against the KK Park cybercrime compound, driving a large number of people — mostly foreign nationals who worked there — into the Thai border town of Mae Sot.

More than 1,500 people from 28 countries have fled and are now being looked after in Thailand, according to a statement by local authorities.

Prime Minister Anutin said the Indian ambassador will meet with the head of immigration to discuss speeding up the legal verification process for the 500 Indian nationals ahead of their flight back to India.

"India has asked for cooperation from Thailand, they don't want this to burden us," Anutin said. "They will sent a plane to pick these victims up... the plane will land directly in Mae Sot," he said.

India earlier this year sent a plane to repatriate its nationals after thousands were freed from cyberscam centres along the Thai-Myanmar border following a regional crackdown.

Myanmar's KK Park is  a notorious enclave  known to international law enforcement and diplomats  for its involvement in transnational cyberscams.

The sprawling KK Park compound and others nearby are run primarily by  Chinese criminal gangs  and guarded by local militia groups  aligned to Myanmar's military.

The border areas between Thailand, Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia have become hubs for online fraud since the COVID-19 pandemic, and the United Nations says billions of dollars have been earned from the trafficking of hundreds of thousands of people forced to work in the compounds.