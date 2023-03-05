India to manufacture $300 billion worth of electronic goods by 2026, says Union Minister

Recall effective only for US and Canada markets and covers automaker's Rogue model from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid out a vision for India that will see the country play a significant role in the global electronics supply chain, manufacturing $300 billion worth of electronic goods by 2026.
"[The] PM has laid out a very clear vision that India will be a significant player in the global electronics supply chain. He laid a target that India will do 300 billion dollars of electronics manufacturing by 2026," said Chandrasekhar on Saturday.
"From next year, mobile phones will be among [the] top 10 categories for exports from India. There is an underlying vision and policy framework that is causing this shift in global brands to seek India as a global manufacturing destination," he added.
He also said that PM Modi has a vision of broadening the electronic ecosystem.
"Very soon, a comprehensive semi-conductor ecosystem including design, packaging, fabrication and manufacturing will be established in India," said the Minister.
"We are creating a framework of modern laws, and India is becoming a global hub for innovation. One of the enabling environments for our start-ups is a modern framework of policies. We will soon do the Digital India Act," he added.
ALSO READ:
Recall effective only for US and Canada markets and covers automaker's Rogue model from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022
Compounds called PFAS linked to several types of cancers, cardiovascular disease, fertility problems and developmental disorders in children said to be leaching into soils via sewage
In 2022, women held 24.5 per cent of director seats across the global index versus 22.6 per cent in 2021
The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes
Popular sports figure speaks out against 'discrimination' after Tunisian President orders 'urgent measures' against irregular sub-Saharan migrants
Every account held by a user under the age of 18 will have a default 60-minute daily screen time limit in the coming weeks
Designer from Ukraine pays homage to her country and her team of over 20 people working in Kyiv
She is serving a 33-year prison sentence on what are widely seen as contrived charges