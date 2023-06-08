India to host 71st Miss World 2023

The pink-tinted moon looks astounding in the night sky, with several people uploading pictures of the moon behind iconic landmarks
India has been chosen as the host country for the highly anticipated 71st Miss World 2023 pageant, the Miss World Organisation has announced.
The decision to award India with this prestigious honour recognises the nation's rich cultural heritage, its commitment to promoting diversity, and its passion for empowering women.
In a statement, the Miss World Organisation said, "India's vibrant traditions, culture, and history make it a global beauty and fashion powerhouse, with captivating landscapes, iconic landmarks, and warm hospitality. [The] 71st Miss World 2023 in India will promote charitable causes through philanthropic activities, inspiring contestants to make a positive impact in their communities and contribute to society.
[From] renowned Bollywood names [like] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Priyanka Chopra to Yukta Mukhey, India has many beautiful women who have won world-level pageants.
The organisation's chairperson and CEO, Julia Morley, said, “I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final. I have had great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago. We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.
Miss World Limited and PME Entertainment are joining forces to produce an extraordinary Miss World Festival. The 71st Miss World 2023 will showcase the Achievements of 130 National champions in their one month journey across “Incredible India” as we present the 71st and most spectacular Miss World final ever. I’d also like to thank Dr. Syed Zafar Islam for his support in making this possible.”
71st Miss World 2023 promises to be an extraordinary platform that celebrates the essence of beauty, diversity, and empowerment. Contestants from over 130 countries will gather in India to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion.
