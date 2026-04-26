India to have respite from heatwave this week after over 45°C highs: IMD

The intense heatwave that has been sweeping across large parts of India over the past few days are likely to ease this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting a gradual reduction in the sweltering conditions.

The IMD had earlier issued a heatwave yellow alert over parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Similar hot wave conditions prevailed over central India (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha) and in the south especially Kerala.

Hot and humid weather was also experienced along the eastern coasts including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. The highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

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The met office issued comprehensive heatwave safety guidelines including avoiding prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, especially during peak afternoon hours, staying adequately hydrated, wearing light and breathable clothing, and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during high-temperature periods. Children, the elderly and individuals with pre-existing health conditions have been asked to take special care.

But many parts of the country will also experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and hailstorms. These include the northeast, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, north interior Karnataka and Marathwada in Maharashtra, besides even parts of Kerala.

In states across north and central India, many roads were deserted as people avoided venturing out in the hot afternoons.

According to AQI.in, a private Indian air quality monitoring agency, 25 Indian cities ranked among the world’s hottest places on Sunday afternoon. The top-five places were in Uttar Pradesh, where the temperatures ranged in the 46 degrees Celsius range.

April and May tend to be the hottest months in India with temperatures often touching 50 degrees Celsius or even higher in a few places. In 2016, it had touched 51 degrees C in a town in Rajasthan, in 2019 it had peaked at 50.8 degrees C (also in a small town in Rajasthan) and last year it had reached 50.5 degrees C.

The IMD has urged people in the affected areas to take precautionary measures to prevent heat-related issues. These include: