India to celebrate Eid Al Adha on Thursday as Jammu and Kashmir observed a day earlier

Millions of people will be celebrating Eid Al Adha across most of India on Thursday, though in some parts including Jammu and Kashmir, it was observed a day earlier on Wednesday.

In Kerala, the government had already declared Wednesday as a holiday for Eid Al Adha, but since it is actually being celebrated on Thursday, the state is enjoying a two-day holiday.

About 175,000 Indians are also participating in the Hajj pilgrimage. The Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) had set up a dedicated ‘Haj Suvidha’ app, providing digital services, flight confirmations and emergency tracking for the pilgrims.

The ministry has been working in close coordination with the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to ensure camps, medical screening and on-ground logistics for the Indian pilgrims. Officials said support for the pilgrims include medical aid, transport coordination and help for accommodation in Makkah and Madinah.

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India’s consul general in Jeddah, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri told the media that the Hajj Committee of India has been running 34 hospitality centres, and the arrangements have been functioning smoothly.

He thanked the Saudi authorities for their coordination and support in facilitating a safe and organised pilgrimage. "Twelve branch Hajj offices, 15 building branch units, 13 medical clinics, one mini clinic, and 21 medical units in buildings of Indian pilgrims have been opened for the welfare of Indian pilgrims in Makkah,” he said.

Similar arrangements have been made in Madinah and additional support has been set up at Jeddah airport and metro stations linking the route. “One Hajj office and one mini clinic have been opened at Jeddah Airport to take care of arrivals and departures of Indian Hajis. Mobile medical units have been ensured at both the metro stations (Makkah and Madinah),” Suri added.

In Jammu and Kashmir, Eid Al Adha was observed on Wednesday as thousands of worshippers gathered at mosques offering prayers.

The J&K government increased the number of holidays to three, announcing a special casual leave on Friday. “I appeal to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity and responsibility,” said Nas-r-ul Islam, the Kashmir grand mufti said.

“While performing sacrifice, animal waste, hides and other remains should not be thrown on roads or public places. Such acts are a grave wrongdoing and negatively affect society,” he said in his Eid message. He also urged Muslims to “reach out to underprivileged families, neighbours, relatives or within the locality”.