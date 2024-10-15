India to buy 31 armed drones from US for navy's use

The MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones will be predominantly used by the navy in the Indian Ocean Region, according to reports. — Courtesy General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

India signed a deal with the US State Department on Tuesday to buy 31 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones, the South Asian nation's defence ministry said.

The drones will be predominantly used by the navy in the Indian Ocean Region, Reuters reported last year. Two of India's long-time rivals, China and Pakistan, have sophisticated air defence systems that can limit the use of the drones along India's land borders.