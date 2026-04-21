India tightens rules on pigeon feeding with fines over rising disease concerns

A crackdown on pigeon feeding has just been launched in New Delhi by the civic body, imposing fines on those indulging in such activities. The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) told the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it issued more than 75 notices this year on people feeding pigeons at separate points.

The civic body was responding to a plea filed by Armaan Palliwal, a school student, before the tribunal, in which he raised concerns about the dangers of feeding pigeons. "Toxic particulates from the droppings pollute the environment and lead to lung diseases and cause breathing problems," he said.

According to NDMC, “a survey was carried out by sanitation supervisory staff to identify locations of such points, and directions were issued to challan (fine) those who create unsanitary condition.

"Daily cleaning of these points is also being undertaken by the public health department on a regular basis," NDMC added.

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Faiyaz Khudsar, an official at the Delhi Development Authority’s biodiversity parks programme, told journalists that pigeons breed rapidly when there is an abundance of food. “These points attract mice and pigeon droppings, which also carry a number of diseases,” he noted.

Pigeon droppings and feathers can lead to diseases such as histoplasmosis, candidiasis and cryptococcosis, which can be fatal in some cases. The birds, in some cases, carry ectoparasites, including bed bugs and yellow mealworms.

The NDMC organises awareness programmes before launching operations against the practice. It also holds ‘Nukkad nataks’ (street plays) in several areas, highlighting the harmful effects of feeding pigeons and monkeys.

Feeding pigeons and even monkeys in public is hugely popular in many Indian cities. Authorities across the country have warned that it is a challenge to not just clean up the places, but even to protect people’s health.

Last year, when the civic body in Mumbai stopped feeding pigeons in public, there was strong opposition and the officials had to go slow.

The Bombay High Court upheld the civic body’s move to ban public pigeon feeding because of health hazards. About 50 ‘kabutarkhanas’ (pigeon feeding spots) were shut down. But there was massive opposition to the move and many protestors pulled down the barriers that were set up. The result: pigeon feeding continues in many places across the metropolis.

Karnataka too recently prohibited feeding pigeons in public places. The government has launched on-the-spot fines and warnings and prosecution of the violators. But NGOs have been allowed to set up designated feeding zones in the cities.