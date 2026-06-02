India tightens airport photography rules, warns repeat violators of no-fly list ban

India’s civil aviation regulator has directed airports across the country to ensure that photographs taken by passengers do not endanger safety or security of an aircraft or its operations and interfere with the normal functioning of a facility ensuring secure aircraft operation or the convenience and free movement of passengers and cargo.

In worst cases, where passengers repeatedly violate the rules or photograph sensitive, security-related content, airport officials can recommend their names be added to the ‘no-fly’ list of the regulator, resulting in temporary or even permanent flying ban.

According to airport officials, the move has been introduced following a spurt in instances where passengers get filmed or photographed while doing some ‘actions’ and post them on social media.

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Photography rules at civil airports in India have been liberalised of late, allowing passengers to take pictures within the airport and of aircraft. However, photography at defence airports is not allowed, though many passengers can be seen taking pictures of aircraft or of their family and friends even at such airports.

Last month, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airports (many of which are now managed by private companies) that passengers should not be allowed to obstruct or distract personnel engaged in ensuring safe and secure operation of aircraft.

Passengers should also not be allowed to take photographs when it leads to overcrowding within the airport, said the DGCA. Many have in the past photographed their friends and relatives dancing in the lounges or participating in group activities, resulting in a large number of passengers gathering around them and blocking free movement for others.

“No foreign crew shall be engaged in photography,” said the DGCA note. “In case foreign nationals are engaged in photography, it shall be ensured that they are security cleared from the concerned agencies for taking photography at the aerodrome.”

Last week, a photograph of Indian tourists performing a dance near an aircraft at an airport in Vietnam went viral online. While some praised the travellers for celebrating Indian culture abroad, many criticised the passengers for dancing at an international airport.

Someone posted on social media: “Culture and dance, and sharing our traditions in a different country, is a beautiful thing. But it should always be done with respect and responsibility. Public places like airport runways, stations, roads, or crowded areas are not the right places if our actions disturb others or create inconvenience. We should represent our culture in a way that makes people appreciate us, not feel uncomfortable."