India: Third cheetah dies in three months at Kuno National Park

The big cat possibly died following an injury caused due to violent interaction with a male companion

A female cheetah 'Daksha' rehabilitated at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa died on Tuesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J S Chouhan said.

It is the third death of cheetahs so far at Kuno National Park, located in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. According to a release issued by the forest department, Daksha died following an injury which seems to be caused due to violent interaction with the male cheetahs, possibly during mating.

The release read, "The monitoring team found the female cheetah 'Daksha' injured at 10:45 am on Tuesday. Veterinarians performed its treatment, but she died around 12 noon. Daksha Cheetah was in enclosure No 1 while male Cheetah Vayu and Agni brought from South Africa were in nearby enclosure No 7."

In the preliminary investigation, it seems that the wounds found on the female cheetah Daksha seem to have been caused by a violent interaction with the male cheetah, possibly during mating. Violent behaviour by male cheetahs towards female cheetahs during mating is common. In such a situation, the chances of intervention by the monitoring team are almost nonexistent, the release added.

The release further read, "On April 30, a meeting was held at Kuno Park in which Inspector General of National Tiger Conservation Authority Dr Amit Mallick, Wildlife Institute of India Dr Qamar Qureshi, Prof Adrian Tordif from South Africa and Vincent Van dar Marw of Cheetah Meta Population Initiative from South Africa were present.

"During the meeting, it was decided to introduce Cheetah Male Coalition Agni and Vayu present in enclosure number 7 with female Cheetah Daksha, which was in enclosure 1. As a result of which, the gate between enclosure number 7 and 1 was opened on May 1. The Cheetah Male Coalition entered from enclosure number 7 to enclosure number 1 on May 6."

The autopsy of the female cheetah Daksha was being done by the veterinary team according to the protocol, it further read.

