India: Third cheetah dies in three months at Kuno National Park

Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
A female cheetah 'Daksha' rehabilitated at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park from South Africa died on Tuesday, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) J S Chouhan said.
It is the third death of cheetahs so far at Kuno National Park, located in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. According to a release issued by the forest department, Daksha died following an injury which seems to be caused due to violent interaction with the male cheetahs, possibly during mating.
The release read, "The monitoring team found the female cheetah 'Daksha' injured at 10:45 am on Tuesday. Veterinarians performed its treatment, but she died around 12 noon. Daksha Cheetah was in enclosure No 1 while male Cheetah Vayu and Agni brought from South Africa were in nearby enclosure No 7."
In the preliminary investigation, it seems that the wounds found on the female cheetah Daksha seem to have been caused by a violent interaction with the male cheetah, possibly during mating. Violent behaviour by male cheetahs towards female cheetahs during mating is common. In such a situation, the chances of intervention by the monitoring team are almost nonexistent, the release added.
The release further read, "On April 30, a meeting was held at Kuno Park in which Inspector General of National Tiger Conservation Authority Dr Amit Mallick, Wildlife Institute of India Dr Qamar Qureshi, Prof Adrian Tordif from South Africa and Vincent Van dar Marw of Cheetah Meta Population Initiative from South Africa were present.
"During the meeting, it was decided to introduce Cheetah Male Coalition Agni and Vayu present in enclosure number 7 with female Cheetah Daksha, which was in enclosure 1. As a result of which, the gate between enclosure number 7 and 1 was opened on May 1. The Cheetah Male Coalition entered from enclosure number 7 to enclosure number 1 on May 6."
The autopsy of the female cheetah Daksha was being done by the veterinary team according to the protocol, it further read.
ALSO READ:
Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
Congress leader chats with delivery partners, assures party poll promise of Gig Workers' Welfare Board with corpus of Rs30 billion
All three major political parties in the state — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — are busy making their last pitch to woo the voters
'Govt delegations from the Syrian Arab Republic will resume their participation in Arab League meetings,' says unanimous decision by group's foreign ministers
After a meeting between Lula, UK PM Rishi Sunak, Britain pledged to contribute 80 million pounds to Amazon Fund, created in 2008 to preserve rainforest
Special flight has been arranged from Imphal to Hyderabad tomorrow
There was no formal role for him, and he sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family
TASS news agency quoted a source in the emergency services as saying Zakhar Prilepin was injured but conscious after the explosion