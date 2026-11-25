India's food safety regulator has begun nationwide tests of bottled water, its chief executive said Wednesday, after a sample from a major producer was declared unsafe.

The findings sparked public debate over food safety in a country where many households rely on bottled water because tap water is unfit to drink.

"The process has started, we are doing (it) all over the country," said Rajit Punhani, chief executive of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

Authorities said on Sunday that a sample of packaged drinking water from Bisleri, one of India's best-known brands, exceeded permitted levels of bromate, a potential carcinogen.

Further tests reportedly detected polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), a group of chemicals associated with pollution.

Bisleri has disputed the findings, saying subsequent tests found bromate levels within permitted limits and pointing to discrepancies in the detection of PAHs.

Punhani said the nationwide testing exercise in the world's most populous country would take time.

"It's a very big country, so I think it will take at least a month, or two," he said, when asked how long it would take for the results to be known.

India has a robust food safety framework on paper, but enforcement remains weak.

Government data from 2022 to 2025 shows roughly one in six food samples tested by the regulator failed to meet key standards.

In 2024, several countries, including Nepal and Singapore, banned the import of popular Indian spice brands after tests detected the presence of ethylene oxide.

The colourless and odourless compound is often used as a sterilising agent in spices but also increases cancer risk, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency.