India suspends Telegram for 'defrauding' NEET candidates: Ministry of Education

The restriction has been imposed to address a structural feature via which the platform has been used to fabricate "paper leak" evidence in examinations

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 9:34 AM UPDATED: Tue 16 Jun 2026, 10:17 AM
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India has blocked the Telegram messaging app until June 22, saying the platform has been used to "defraud candidates" taking the medical entrance examination, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Tuesday.

The government said it was restricting access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period. The restriction was issued under a stringent provision of the IT law, which empowers the government to block access to online sites in the "interest of sovereignty and integrity of India".

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Last month, the Indian government cancelled a key undergraduate entrance exam known as National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), after authorities discovered its ​questions had been leaked beforehand. The government has scheduled a fresh examination for June 21.

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The measure was taken "in response to the organised use of the platform by cheating rackets to defraud candidates appearing for the NEET 2026 re-examination scheduled on 21 June 2026," said the Ministry of Education's National Testing Agency.

Telegram did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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