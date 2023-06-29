India: Temple chariot fire kills at least 6, leaves 10 others with burns

A plane linked to him was shown on a flight tracking service taking off from the southern Russian city of Rostov early on Tuesday and landing in Belarus
A temple chariot caught fire Wednesday killing at least six people and leaving 10 others with burns after it came in contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire in India, a state lawmaker said.
A large crowd was part of the procession taking place near a temple. Indian media said a large crowd of devotees was pulling the wood and steel chariot during the procession.
The injured were hospitalised, some with serious burns, an official said.
The chariot is a huge wheeled wooden structure used by temples during religious festivities that can be 18 meters (45 feet) high.
Last year, 11 people died in a similar incident in the southern Tamil Nadu state when a temple chariot came in contact with an overhead electric wire.
