India: At least 20 killed as gravel truck crashes into passenger bus in Telangana

A fatal accident involving a gravel truck colliding with a passenger bus on a highway in Telangana has resulted in at least 20 deaths and multiple injuries.

Initial reports suggest that the truck was travelling in the wrong direction, although it is not yet clear whether it had been in the wrong lane for a while or whether it was trying to overtake.

The crash happened near Chevella, a town in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The passenger bus was carrying over 30 people. Among those dead were several passengers as well as the driver of the truck.

According to ANI, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to immediately reach the spot and take necessary relief measures. He has also ordered the immediate evacuation of all those injured to Hyderabad for medical treatment.