  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Nov 03, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 12, 1447 | Fajr 05:09 | DXB partlycloudy.png29.4°C

India: At least 20 killed as gravel truck crashes into passenger bus in Telangana

Chief Minister has ordered injured passengers to be taken to Hyderabad for medical treatment

Published: Mon 3 Nov 2025, 10:13 AM

Top Stories

‘Depression meant weak faith’: UAE residents challenge mental health stigma

‘Depression meant weak faith’: UAE residents challenge mental health stigma

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

Why UAE Flag Day is celebrated on November 3; how teen found out his design was chosen

UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

UAE: Feeling menopausal in your 30s? Doctors see rise in early symptoms

A fatal accident involving a gravel truck colliding with a passenger bus on a highway in Telangana has resulted in at least 20 deaths and multiple injuries.

Initial reports suggest that the truck was travelling in the wrong direction, although it is not yet clear whether it had been in the wrong lane for a while or whether it was trying to overtake.

Recommended For You

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Sundar shines as India level T20 series with Australia

Dubai: Gold's price swings 'healthy correction', but experts warn of further volatility

Dubai: Gold's price swings 'healthy correction', but experts warn of further volatility

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE: Artificial reefs installed in 3 emirates to boost fish stocks, food security

UAE weather: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

UAE weather: Rains expected; Dubai to see lows of 22ºC

India's Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis after 20 'unforgettable years'

India's Rohan Bopanna bids farewell to professional tennis after 20 'unforgettable years'

 

The crash happened near Chevella, a town in the outskirts of Hyderabad. The passenger bus was carrying over 30 people. Among those dead were several passengers as well as the driver of the truck.

According to ANI, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to immediately reach the spot and take necessary relief measures. He has also ordered the immediate evacuation of all those injured to Hyderabad for medical treatment.