India: Teacher throws Grade 5 girl off balcony after attacking her with scissors

A school teacher in Delhi's Karol Bagh flung a class 5 girl from the first floor of the school building on Friday, according to Delhi police.
The injured girl was immediately rushed to Bara Hindu Rao hospital.
The beat officer of Desh Bandhu Gupta Road police station immediately reached the spot after receiving complaints.
According to the police reports, the teacher first hit the girl student with small paper-cutting scissors and then threw the child from the first-floor classroom.
The injured girl is now out of danger, according to a doctor.
The teacher, Geeta Deshwal, has been detained and a case is being prepared on the eyewitness' statement.
