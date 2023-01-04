Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
A 39-year-old primary school teacher died on Tuesday died after falling into a 500-feet deep gorge while taking a selfie with monkeys on the Varandha Ghat road near Pune in India's Maharastra state, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The body of Abdul Shaikh, the deceased, was retrieved early morning n Wednesday, an official said.
Shaikh, who was heading towards Konkan in his car, halted his vehicle near Waghjai temple on the Varandha ghat road where he fed the monkeys and took photos of them, he said.
"There were some monkeys around, and he was apparently trying to click a selfie with them in the background when he fell," said inspector Vitthal Dabade of Bhor police station.
Immediately after the incident police teams initiated a rescue operation but unfortunately the man was found dead, he added.
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine
Body of German pope to lie in state from Monday so that the faithful can pay their respects