India: Teacher falls to death while taking selfie with monkeys on mountain road

Police recover body from 500-feet deep gorge in hilly area

AFP photo used for illustrative purpose

By PTI Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 10:53 PM Last updated: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 10:57 PM

A 39-year-old primary school teacher died on Tuesday died after falling into a 500-feet deep gorge while taking a selfie with monkeys on the Varandha Ghat road near Pune in India's Maharastra state, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The body of Abdul Shaikh, the deceased, was retrieved early morning n Wednesday, an official said.

Shaikh, who was heading towards Konkan in his car, halted his vehicle near Waghjai temple on the Varandha ghat road where he fed the monkeys and took photos of them, he said.

"There were some monkeys around, and he was apparently trying to click a selfie with them in the background when he fell," said inspector Vitthal Dabade of Bhor police station.

Immediately after the incident police teams initiated a rescue operation but unfortunately the man was found dead, he added.