India-flagged tankers pass through Strait of Hormuz amid regional conflict

There is uncertainty as to whether Iran has agreed to allow Indian-flagged oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after discussions between the foreign ministers of the two countries, and the safe passage of a tanker, captained by an Indian and carrying Saudi crude, successfully docked in Mumbai.

Media reports on Thursday claimed that India’s external affairs minister S. Jaishankar spoke to Abbas Araghchi, his Iranian counterpart, after which Iran agreed to allow tankers flying the Indian flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. <