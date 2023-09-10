India: Tanker drags 60-year-old man after hitting his car in Navi Mumbai, crushes him to death

Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
A 60-year-old man was killed after a tanker allegedly hit his car and then dragged him to a distance in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place at around 2 pm on Saturday at a bridge in Tara village on Mumbai-Goa highway in Navi Mumbai, an official from Panvel taluka police station said.
The victim, identified as Srikant More, from Khalapur in neighbouring Raigad district, was going with his wife in their car when the tanker rammed into their vehicle from behind, he said quoting the woman's complaint.
When the man got down from his car to find out what happened and was talking to the tanker driver, the latter moved his vehicle, dragging the victim along with it to some distance.
The tanker driver then allegedly pushed the man on the road and the victim got crushed to death under the vehicle, he said.
The tanker driver fled from the spot.
Based on the complaint by the victim's wife, the Panvel taluka police on Saturday registered an FIR against the tanker driver under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.
The accused, who has been identified, is yet to be arrested, the police said.
ALSO READ:
Joe Biden congratulates Modi on the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 at the south polar region of the Moon and the success of solar mission
The illicit sale and transport of Iranian oil in Iran violated sanctions targeting Iran, the US Department of Justice said in a statement
The rescue operation taking place in Turkey is divided into seven sections, each given to a team from a different country
The Ukrainian president made the comment in passing at a conference in Kyiv as he was asked a question about the Russian president
Guterres calls on G20 leaders to ensure a stimulus of at least $500 billion per year towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals
Former Pakistan Prime Ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have met the 16-year-old and congratulated her on the achievement
Prosecutors had asked for the man to be sentenced to 40,562 years in prison for money laundering, fraud and establishing a criminal organisation
G20 nations collectively represent around 80% of global economic output and about 60% of the world’s population