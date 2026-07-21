India's Tamil Nadu yet to implement child rights policy for street kids, say activists

Though the number of children living on the streets in Indian cities and towns is rising, the authorities in many places have been unable to ensure their safety, rehabilitation and prevention of exploitation, according to activists and charities. Major cities including Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata each have more than 100,000 street children.

Child rights activists in Tamil Nadu note that the state government has failed to implement the Children in Stress Situation (CiSS) policy framed by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), way back in 2022.

Paul Sundar Singh of Karunalaya, which works with street children, told the media that the absence of identification documents results in many street children not being identified by the child protection system.

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The Indian Supreme Court had directed states to act on the CiSS with help from the NCPCR. Some states in India have started formulating policies to ensure that street children are cared for. Kerala, for instance, has begun early identification of street children with the help of NGOs and other activists. They ensure that the street kids get enrolled in schools, their healthcare is looked after and temporary shelters are also provided.

Government data reveals that the maximum number of street children are in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Lack of documents including birth certificates and Aadhaar cards results in most of them not getting admissions in schools.

The NCPCR revealed that most children survive on the streets by begging, hawking goods and even performing on streets, often closely monitored by racketeers exploiting them.

A group of activists, civil society representatives and academicians recently urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure strict implementation of the Tamil Nadu Rehabilitation Policy for Children in Street Situations, with independent audits to be done.