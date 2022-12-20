India: Taj Mahal receives whopping Rs10 million water bill

Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
The Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said.
According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.
The ASI has been asked to pay around Rs140,000 as property tax, and Rs10 million as water tax.
ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Patel told ANI:
"A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore".
ALSO READ:
Violent protests erupted in country after arrest of former president Pedro Castillo
The drop in the SpaceX CEO's net worth has been attributed largely to his controversial takeover of Twitter
According to Vitali Klitschko, these took place in a district known for housing government agencies and buildings
Elon Musk’s predictions that his company Neuralink would someday help restore sight to the blind or return people ‘full-body functionality’ are inspiring, scientists say, but premature
Yoga, with its focus on breathing and mindful movement, can be an especially effective tool for alleviating this feeling of nonstop doing. 15-minute session in the morning or evening can help the mind and body reset to a more comfortable pace
An international donor conference in Paris racks up more than one billion euros of financial and in-kind support
American men are stuck in a 'friendship recession.' Here’s how to climb out
ChatGPT is, quite simply, the best AI chatbot ever released to the general public