India: Taj Mahal receives whopping Rs10 million water bill

According to officials of the ASI, notices for water and property taxes have been issued, amounting to about Rs10.14 million

The Agra Municipal Corporation has served notices to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) asking it to pay property tax and water bills for the iconic Taj Mahal, officials said.

According to officials of the ASI, a notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued.

The ASI has been asked to pay around Rs140,000 as property tax, and Rs10 million as water tax.

ASI's Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Patel told ANI:

"A notice for water tax and one for property tax has been issued. The property tax is around Rs 1.40 lakh and the water tax is around Rs 1 crore".

