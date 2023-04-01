India: Swedish national arrested for molesting cabin crew

The accused was arrested on Thursday after a complaint by the airline and was produced in court on Friday and granted bail the same day

By ANI Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 8:55 AM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 9:36 AM

A Swedish national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member onboard an IndiGo flight from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as, Klas Erik Harald Jonasm, 63, police said.

The Swedish national was handed over to Mumbai police by the airline staff when the flight landed at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, officials said.

The accused was arrested on Thursday after a complaint by IndiGo Airlines and was produced in the Andheri court on Friday and granted bail the same day, officials said.

A chargesheet was filed by the police, in Andheri court on Friday.

Police said they have started further investigations into the case.

This is the 8th unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, according to officials.

On March 23, Mumbai's Sahar Police booked two IndiGo flyers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew, police said earlier in the month.

