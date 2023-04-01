India: Swedish national arrested for molesting cabin crew

The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
A Swedish national was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly molesting a cabin crew member onboard an IndiGo flight from Bangkok, officials said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as, Klas Erik Harald Jonasm, 63, police said.
The Swedish national was handed over to Mumbai police by the airline staff when the flight landed at Mumbai Airport on Thursday, officials said.
The accused was arrested on Thursday after a complaint by IndiGo Airlines and was produced in the Andheri court on Friday and granted bail the same day, officials said.
A chargesheet was filed by the police, in Andheri court on Friday.
Police said they have started further investigations into the case.
This is the 8th unruly airline passenger arrested in India in the past three months, according to officials.
On March 23, Mumbai's Sahar Police booked two IndiGo flyers travelling from Dubai to Mumbai for allegedly being drunk and misbehaving with the crew, police said earlier in the month.
ALSO READ:
The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
The polling will take place in a single phase on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13
India's external affairs minister says the group's main focus is on economic and developmental matters concerning 200 countries in the world — not the war in Ukraine that had hijacked its agenda
In bid for energy security amid Russia-Ukraine war, country's second plant to also use American supplier after first made the switch years earlier
Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
The sisters were taken into a neonatal intensive care unit after being delivered, where they remained for a total of 216 days
Moscow's ties with Yerevan have deteriorated in recent months
The 37-year-old is also first ethnic minority leader of a devolved government