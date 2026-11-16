India Supreme Court suspends life sentences of two convicts in Bilkis Bano gang rape case

India’s Supreme Court has suspended the life sentences of two men convicted in the gang rape of a Muslim woman and the murder of her family during one of the country’s deadliest sectarian riots.

Bilkis Bano was sexually assaulted and 14 of her family members were killed by a Hindu mob in western Gujarat state in March 2002, one of the deadliest episodes of religious violence in the country since its independence in 1947. Bano was pregnant at the time of the assault.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order on October 28 on petitions filed by the two convicts against the Bombay High Court's 2017 judgment, which confirmed their conviction and sentence. The order has now been made public.

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"Having heard the parties, suffice it to state that the appellants have been under incarceration for a period of more than 17 years, and also the fact remains that one of the appellants has a severe handicap. Certainly, there are issues to be decided in the appeal, both on fact and law," the order said.

The two convicts are among the 11 who were prematurely released by the Gujarat government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, on India’s 75th Independence Day in 2022, after one of them pleaded for early release after 15 years in prison.

The top court overturned the remission in 2024.

“In view of the above and considering the issues involved in this appeal, we suspend the sentence and grant bail to the appellants on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the concerned Trial Court,” the bench said.

Sectarian violence

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was brutally raped. Of the 14 members of her family who were killed, seven bodies were never found. The dead included her mother, a day-old niece and her three-year-old daughter Saleha, whose head was smashed with a rock.

According to reports, more than 1,000 people — majority of them Muslims — were killed in days of rioting in the state, in what was seen as one of the worst episodes of sectarian violence in modern India.

Modi, who was the chief minister of the state at the time, has come under criticism for failing to stop the violence. He was banned by the US and European countries over his alleged role before he was elected prime minister in 2014.

The convicts' senior advocate, Siddharth Luthra, argued that one of the men had not been named in the initial first information report (FIR), that no specific overt act had been attributed to either man, and that the evidence against them suggested they may have been present in the mob during the incident.

A court in Mumbai, in western Maharashtra state, had sentenced the accused to life imprisonment after the trial was shifted out of Gujarat, where police and courts had initially dismissed her allegations.

The convictions were later upheld by the Supreme Court, which also awarded her Rs5 million in 2019.

One of the convicts, Radheshyam Shah, had approached the Supreme Court for remission, pleading that he had served more than 15 years in prison.

The men were welcomed with sweets and garlands by relatives and extremist Hindu groups, triggering national and international outrage amid demands that their release be revoked.

Two years later, in 2024, the Supreme Court had quashed the remission, saying that the Gujarat government had "usurped" the powers to grant remission and directed the convicts to surrender.