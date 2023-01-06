India: Supreme Court stays Meghalaya High Court order to resolve Assam border dispute

Research has found that sleep quality does indeed get a little rusty as you grow older, but it’s not a fate you have to live with, experts say
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the Meghalaya High Court's order which directed to put a stay on the MoU between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the long-standing interstate boundary dispute between the states.
The Meghalaya-Assam border pact was signed by the Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on March 29, 2022, to solve the boundary disputes between the two states.
The Meghalaya High Court, on December 9 last year, ordered to put an interim stay on Assam and Meghalaya border agreement.
After this, the state governments of Assam and Meghalaya moved to the Supreme Court challenging the orders of the Meghalaya high court.
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the concerned parties on the plea filed against the High Court order.
ALSO READ:
Research has found that sleep quality does indeed get a little rusty as you grow older, but it’s not a fate you have to live with, experts say
Ukrainian forces fired six rockets from a HIMARS launch system and two of them were shot down
Duke of Sussex also said that Britain's King and Prince of Wales have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile
Thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago
Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments