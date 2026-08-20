India's top court forms panel to probe allegations of violence during youth protests

India's Supreme Court created a panel on Thursday to investigate allegations of police violence and of attacks on security personnel by demonstrators during youth protests that forced the education minister to resign last month.

The protests were triggered by the leak of question papers for a national medical college entrance exam. Demonstrations began in New Delhi and spread to other cities after tens of thousands of people attempting to march on parliament were met with tear gas and baton charges.

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The panel will be headed by a former Supreme Court judge and include two other retired judges and two retired police chiefs, the court said in an order on its website. It will address allegations including that female protesters faced "targeted violence, harassment, and molestation" and demonstrators suffered "grievous harm and injury" at the hands of security personnel, the court added.

The court order came in response to petitions filed by student protesters and activists saying police and paramilitary forces used excessive force and pellet guns.

Police told the court earlier this week they only used force after protesters "resorted to violence". They have said anti-social elements "masquerading as aggrieved students" caused "grievous injuries" to security forces.

The court did not set a deadline for the investigation. It asked the panel to submit an interim report as soon as possible.

The demonstrations, seen as the worst political crisis of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, ended after then-education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The government also agreed to exam reforms and compensation for families of students who took their own lives after the leaks.