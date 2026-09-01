India's top court drops criminal cases against protesters

India's Supreme Court called off criminal investigations on Tuesday against most of the protesters who took part in demonstrations over the leak of a medical exam paper that forced the resignation of the education minister.

The court invoked its special constitutional powers to provide relief to protesters who joined demonstrations led by the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement in July.

The demonstrations turned violent when police clashed with tens of thousands of protesters in New Delhi on July 20 as they tried to march towards the parliament.

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Clashes also broke out in other states, including Bihar and West Bengal.

Police filed cases against hundreds of students, accusing them of rioting, violence and damaging public property.

"If both sides show good faith, then all issues can be resolved one by one," Chief Justice Surya Kant said as he passed the order.

The court also directed the government to provide compensation within three months to the families of students who reportedly died by suicide following the exam paper leak.

Following the court's directions on Tuesday, the CJP said it was withdrawing its plans for a protest in Delhi on Saturday, Ashutosh Ranka, a CJP spokesman, said in a statement.

However, investigations would continue against 2,873 protesters who have prior criminal records, the Press Trust of India reported.

The demonstrations were sparked by anger over the paper leak, but grew into a wider movement over unemployment, opportunities for young people and what critics describe as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's increasingly authoritarian rule.

The protests proved to be the biggest challenge that Modi has faced after winning a third term in 2024.