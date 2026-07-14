India summons Iran envoy after missile attack kills sailor in Strait of Hormuz

India summoned Iran’s deputy ambassador in Delhi on Tuesday and lodged a strong protest against the killing of an Indian crew member and injuries to eight others after Iranian cruise missiles hit tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah in the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz on Monday.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the repeated incidents were “deeply worrisome” for the country. "We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the MEA said.

"The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," MEA added.

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The two tankers were struck when they were in the southern lane of the Strait and in Omani territorial waters. The Indian crew member was aboard the Mombasa, and eight others were injured in the attack. They include six Indians and two Ukrainians. Four of them sustained serious injuries.

Fourteen Indians have died in the Strait since February 28, when the US-Israel attacks were launched on Iran.

Earlier on Sunday, GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged merchant vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman. There were 11 Indian seafarers on board. The MEA said 10 were rescued and one is missing.

In March, two Indian sailors were killed near the Musandam peninsula, while in May one Indian died after a dhow carrying Indian crew caught fire near the Strait.

Last month, three Indian seafarers aboard the Palau-flagged MT Settebello, were killed after a US attack on it off the Omani coast. The MEA had then summoned the US charge d’affaires in Delhi to register a strong protest over the incident. It said the use of “lethal and deadly force” against civilian shipping was unacceptable.