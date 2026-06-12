India summons US diplomat over strike that killed 3 Indian seafarers

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India on Friday, June 12, summoned US Chargé d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over what it described as "continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman".

The move comes after three Indian seafarers aboard the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello were confirmed dead following a suspected US missile strike off the coast of Oman. Twenty-one other Indian crew members were rescued.

In a statement, India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep concern over the "use of lethal force against civilian shipping", calling such actions "unacceptable".

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"Such actions... undermine the safety, security and stability of international maritime commerce in a sensitive region at a difficult time," the ministry said.

The ministry urged the US diplomat to convey India's concerns to Washington and called on US forces operating in the region to take all necessary measures to prevent further loss of civilian life.

Earlier this week, India's Additional Secretary (Americas), Nagaraj Naidu, also summoned Meeks to protest the attack on the vessel, which was carrying 24 Indian crew members.

India condemned the attack on the tanker, adding that the embassy was in close touch with the local authorities. "Our embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation."

The United States has said its military carried out a "precision" strike on the tanker after it allegedly failed to comply with instructions and was transporting Iranian oil.