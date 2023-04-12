India: Students evacuated after Delhi school gets bomb threat for second time in 6 months; police start probe

Boy shot first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner inside her classroom with mother's legally purchased the gun allegedly secured on a top shelf in her closet with a trigger lock
Students at a school in Delhi were evacuated on Wednesday after a bomb threat via email.
According to Delhi Police, an email was sent to Indian Public School in Sadiq Nagar this morning claiming that a bomb was kept on its premises.
"The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb threat via email. As a precautionary measure, the school has been vacated. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad informed", police officials said.
Further details on the matter are awaited.
Earlier in November, the Delhi Police said that an email was received on the official email ID of the same school, under the jurisdiction of Defence Colony police station, that a bomb was on the premises.
The school authorities immediately informed the local police. Soon after, Delhi Police personnel, the bomb disposal squad and the dog squad rushed to the spot. The school was evacuated and a thorough search was done but no bomb was found.
