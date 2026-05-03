India state elections: Who wins in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Almost 160 million people who voted across 824 assembly constituencies in state elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry last month will be eagerly monitoring the results as counting of votes begin at 8am (initially for postal ballots) on Monday, May 4.

Early trends will start filtering in by 10am, with decisive leads emerging about three hours later. By afternoon, the fate of most of the candidates would have been decided.

West Bengal will see results emerge following the intense battles between the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) led by the mercurial Mamata Bannerjee and a BJP that is confident of toppling her regime.

The state, with 294 seats in the fray, is the largest among the five that saw furious battles last month. Results for 293 seats will be declared on Monday, while repolling will be held in Falta assembly constituency on May 21, with counting on May 24.

Tamil Nadu, which comes next with 234 seats, sees a confident DMK led by chief minister M.K. Stalin, hoping to continue for the next five years. While the AIADMK-led alliance with the BJP hopes to edge out the DMK, the TVK led by superstar Vijay, is likely to eat into the shares of the two main parties.

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is hopeful of being voted back to power for a third term, but the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has posed a strong challenge and is confident of replacing it.

In Assam, the BJP is confident of retaining its position, while in Puducherry, where the party is battling a Congress-DMK alliance, it will be a close finish. Results for seven assembly byelections in Karnataka and Maharashtra (two each), Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura will also be announced on Monday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier this year launched Ecinet, its one-stop digital platform for election-related information and services including results.

Millions of people will be accessing the site on Monday, tracking the prospects of various parties and candidates. Ecinet is claimed to be the world’s largest electoral service platform, bringing all electoral services of the world’s largest democracy together in one seamless experience by integrating 40-plus apps and portals of the ECI