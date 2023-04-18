India: Srinagar-bound SpiceJet flight returns to Delhi due to false warning in cockpit

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally

Picture used for illustrative purpose only. — Reuters file

By PTI Published: Tue 18 Apr 2023, 1:37 PM

A Delhi-Srinagar SpiceJet flight returned to the IGI airport in Delhi on Tuesday due to a false warning in the cockpit, the airline said on Tuesday.

“On April 18, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-8373 (Delhi-Srinagar) returned back to Delhi as the AFT cargo fire light illuminated in the cockpit,” the airline said in a statement.

The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain, SpiceJet said and added that before landing, all operational parameters were observed to be normal.

“The light later extinguished upon actions taken by the captain. Subsequently, upon opening of AFT cargo no sign of fire or smoke was found and based on initial assessment, the warning was observed to be false,” the statement added.

The aircraft landed safely and passengers were deplaned normally, it added.

A source, however, said that a full emergency was declared for SpiceJet flight to Srinagar from Delhi, which had 140 passengers on board.

The aircraft has been parked, he added.