India, South Korea to cooperate on stable naphtha supply
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung made the announcement during the summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday
- PUBLISHED: Mon 20 Apr 2026, 12:56 PM
President Lee Jae Myung said on Monday that South Korea and India will continue to cooperate to ensure the stable supply of energy resources and key raw materials such as naphtha, in view of the current Middle East situation.
Lee was speaking in New Delhi after summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a state visit.