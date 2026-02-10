India tightens grip on social media with new three-hour takedown rule

This tightens an earlier 36-hour timeline in what could be a compliance challenge for Meta, YouTube and X

India's government said on Tuesday social media companies would have to take down unlawful content within three hours of being notified about it, tightening an earlier 36-hour timeline in what could be a compliance challenge for Meta, YouTube and X.

The changes amend India's 2021 IT rules, which have already been a flashpoint between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and global technology companies.

The amended rules also relaxed an earlier proposal that would have required platforms to visibly label AI-generated content across 10 per cent of its surface area or duration, instead mandating that such content be "prominently labelled".

