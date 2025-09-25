  • search in Khaleej Times
India signs $7 billion deal with HAL for fighter aircraft

The order comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to bolster its home-grown defence capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly conflict with old foe Pakistan

Published: Thu 25 Sept 2025, 2:20 PM

Dubai: Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision with broken-down truck

UAE visa: Visitors must now submit passport cover copy for entry permit

KT+150 announced: 150 names you need to know

India has signed a 623.70 billion rupees ($7.03 billion) deal with state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for Tejas Mk-1A fighter aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the defence ministry said in a statement on X on Thursday.

The order is critical for the IAF, whose fighter jets strength is fast depleting, and comes at a time when New Delhi is seeking to bolster its home-grown defence capabilities in the aftermath of a deadly conflict with old foe Pakistan.

HAL, whose earnings have been pressured by delays in supply of aircraft, has promised faster deliveries.