India shuts five streaming platforms showing ‘obscene’ content

The aim of imposing the ban is not to restrict creativity but to ensure compliance with existing laws, as well as to protect viewers and users from harmful or illegal content

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 25 Feb 2026, 1:28 PM
Five over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms, reportedly hosting and distributing ‘obscene’ contents have been banned by the Indian government.

The bans were imposed to regulate online streaming content under the existing information technology laws, said India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The five websites include MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu. They were found to be streaming material that violated legal standards governing digital content in India.

