India showcases scenic Kashmir to G20 countries, hoping to woo foreign tourists

A record 18.4 million holidayers visited J&K in 2022 and the government is expecting that number to strongly grow and include more foreign visitors, according to Federal Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy

G20 delegates take a ride on shikaras at Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. They arrived the city for the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries. Photo: PTI

By Reuters Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 2:41 PM Last updated: Tue 23 May 2023, 2:42 PM

India began showcasing the Himalayan region of Kashmir to tourism officials of G20 countries on Tuesday, hoping to attract foreign visitors to the picture-postcard territory.

The federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been roiled by militant violence since 1989, disrupting a thriving tourism sector in a region called the “Switzerland of India” for its snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, tulip gardens and lakes.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed although the violence has tapered off in recent years and domestic tourism has boomed.

Federal Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said a record 18.4 million tourists visited Kashmir in 2022 and the government was expecting that number to strongly grow and include more foreign visitors.

Kashmir tourism officials said the 2022 number included only 20,000 foreign visitors, mostly from Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, and that the focus was now to attract tourists from Europe.

The G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory, is part of a series of meetings India has organised across the country in the run-up to a summit in New Delhi in September.

India’s G20 "sherpa" Amitabh Kant said that the response to the meeting was overwhelming, with 60 foreign delegates taking part.