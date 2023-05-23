India showcases scenic Kashmir to G20 countries, hoping to woo foreign tourists

Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
India began showcasing the Himalayan region of Kashmir to tourism officials of G20 countries on Tuesday, hoping to attract foreign visitors to the picture-postcard territory.
The federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been roiled by militant violence since 1989, disrupting a thriving tourism sector in a region called the “Switzerland of India” for its snow-capped mountains, lush meadows, tulip gardens and lakes.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed although the violence has tapered off in recent years and domestic tourism has boomed.
Federal Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy said a record 18.4 million tourists visited Kashmir in 2022 and the government was expecting that number to strongly grow and include more foreign visitors.
Kashmir tourism officials said the 2022 number included only 20,000 foreign visitors, mostly from Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and Taiwan, and that the focus was now to attract tourists from Europe.
The G20 tourism working group meeting in Srinagar, the summer capital of the territory, is part of a series of meetings India has organised across the country in the run-up to a summit in New Delhi in September.
India’s G20 "sherpa" Amitabh Kant said that the response to the meeting was overwhelming, with 60 foreign delegates taking part.
Hundreds of police and security guards have always been in place for the major international event since a wave of terror attacks hit France in the 2010s
The cyclone had left at least 800,000 people in Myanmar in need of emergency food aid and other assistance
The former Italian Prime Minister was treated for a lung infection linked to chronic leukaemia
Army chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan took the long-anticipated step on Friday
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, confirmed on national television that Zelensky would attend the summit
Despite the dangers, the frontier's farmland offers some of the only areas in the densely-populated urban environment suitable for beekeeping
Covid-19 has wreaked global devastation and officially killed nearly seven million people, with the true figure believed to be closer to 20 million
The quake was detected at a depth of 37 kilometres (23 miles), the US Geological Service said