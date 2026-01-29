India should consider age-based curbs on social media, adviser says
India's chief economic adviser proposed age-based limits on access to social media platforms he said were "predatory" in their approach to keeping users online, signalling a potential blow to Meta and YouTube in their largest user market.
Such a shift would pull India in line with a growing global trend, after Australia became the first nation last year to ban social media for children younger than 16.