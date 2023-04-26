India: School in Delhi receives bomb threat, search underway

The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
A search was initiated on the premises of the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road after the school administration received bomb threat via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The school was evacuated and the fire department was informed about the threat around 8am. A fire tender has been rushed to the spot, they said.
The search is underway and further details are awaited.
The Indian School in Delhi's Sadiq Nagar had received bomb threats twice -- in April this year and in November 2022. The most recent threat was made on April 12 via an email, following which the school was evacuated as the bomb squad and other agencies inspected the premises for any explosive substance. The mail was later declared a hoax.
ALSO READ:
The host’s abrupt dismissal upends Fox News’s prime-time lineup — and the carefully honed impression that the ratings star was all but untouchable
As luxury cars become rolling supercomputers, designers are wondering how big is too big
The singer introduced Caribbean flair to mainstream US music
Uday is the second cheetah to die in KNP less than a month after female cheetah Sasha died of kidney ailment on March 27
The US urges the SAF and RSF to immediately and fully uphold the ceasefire
Lawsuit alleged store launched in 2008 had turned into an illegal monopoly, stifling innovation and competition while generating billions in profit for company
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake was at a depth of 20km
Judges refuse to hear a challenge by computer scientist to the US Patent and Trademark Office's refusal to issue patents for inventions his artificial intelligence system created