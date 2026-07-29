India says no abnormality seen in Boeing 787 fuel switch of Air India London flight

The Indian government said that a detailed examination conducted by Boeing found that there was no abnormality in the fuel control switch of an Air India Boeing 787 after its pilots on a London-Bengaluru flight flagged a possible defect in February.

Further inspection of its complete thrust control module at a Boeing facility is underway, Deputy Civil Aviation Minister Murlidhar Mohol said in reply to a question in the upper house of parliament on Monday.

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The incident renewed the spotlight on the switches on Boeing Dreamliners that regulate the flow of jet fuel into a plane's engines after investigation into an Air India 787 crash that killed 260 people in Gujarat in June last year.