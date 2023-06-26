India: Saudi Arabia passenger duped of over Dh18,000 by fake customs officers at New Delhi airport

Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, said that he 'called it' because it just didn't 'seem quite right'
A passenger coming from Saudi Arabia was duped of SAR19,000 (Dh18,000) and his belongings by two people who posed as fake customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport of New Delhi.
The accused took the passenger from the airport in their car by posing as fake customs officers. After threatening him on the way, they fled with the victim's SAR19,000 (Dh18,000) and his belongings.
According to the FIR lodged at Delhi's IGI Airport, the victim Mohammad Suleman told that he had been living in Saudi Arabia for the last two years and was working as a labourer. Suleman came to Delhi on Sunday on Flynas Airlines from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The flight landed at around 3.30am on Monday. When came out of the airport at around 4am, he took a lift to reach the departure area. As soon as he got out of the lift, two people came there and told him to come down from the lift claiming that they are from the customs department and senior officers had summoned him.
Then both of them took his passport. They took him towards the parking lot and where a driver was already present. The victim alleged they took him to Mahipalpur village in Delhi.
The victim said that he asked several times about the department to which they belonged and where they were taking him forcefully.
In the FIR, the victim alleged that they stopped the vehicle at an isolated place and started checking his mobile phone. They searched the luggage and also took away SAR19,000 (Dh18,000) and INR2,000. The victim had two mobile phones.
The fraudsters said that all his belongings will be deposited in the government account.
Finally, they dropped him on an empty road and said that they will return there with their senior.
At present, Delhi Police has registered a case under section 420 at IGI Airport police station on the complaint of the victim and the matter is being investigated.
