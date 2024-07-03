India rupee-Chinese yuan carry trade to hold appeal until US election outcome, analysts say

Indian twenty rupee currency notes are displayed at a roadside currency exchange stall in New Delhi, India. — Reuters file

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 1:01 PM

Playing the currencies of the world's two most populous nations against each other has been a popular choice for carry traders and will hold its appeal until at least the results of the U.S. elections later this year, traders and currency analysts said.

The Indian rupee's higher yield differential than the Chinese yuan -- by 5.5 percentage points on 1-year rates -- the divergent outlooks of the currencies and their low volatility have made using the yuan to fund long bets on the rupee among the most attractive carry trades in Asia.

While there is no measure or data point to gauge the size of positions on the yuan-rupee carry, a senior banker estimates it to be nearly $40 billion based on the flows of his clients.

The rising prospect of another presidential term for Donald Trump is only expected to burnish this trade's appeal.

Trump kicked off a trade war with Beijing in his first term and has indicated he would continue to target the Asian nation if he wins another term. The odds of that happening rose after the recent debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

The yuan will "have to contend" with the likelihood of increased U.S. and China tensions and will remain under pressure, said Lloyd Chan, senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

China's central bank is likely to allow measured weakness in the currency heading into the U.S. elections, which may drive the offshore yuan lower towards 7.35-7.40, said Brad Bechtel, head of foreign exchange at Jefferies.