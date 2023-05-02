India: Rs200 million cash found in raids on former head of a government firm

By PTI Published: Tue 2 May 2023, 8:46 PM

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized more than Rs200 million in cash during searches at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said on Tuesday.

Gupta was charged recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, CBI teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs200 million in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.

WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.