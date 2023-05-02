India: Rs200 million cash found in raids on former head of a government firm

Companies' use of technology to monitor and manage employees is becoming increasingly common and can cause 'serious risks to workers', Biden administration says
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized more than Rs200 million in cash during searches at the premises of Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of public sector undertaking WAPCOS Limited, officials said on Tuesday.
Gupta was charged recently for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.
After registering the FIR against Gupta and his family members, CBI teams conducted searches at his premises where Rs200 million in cash was seized in addition to documents related to properties and other valuables, they said.
WAPCOS, earlier known as Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, is a central public sector enterprise wholly owned by the government under the administrative control of the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Guest list includes an architect working on sustainability, a self-made consultant and a budding chef among community workers associated with the monarch’s charity initiatives over the years as Prince of Wales
Successful weight-loss maintainers rely on physical activity to remain in energy balance, rather than chronic restriction of dietary intake, to avoid weight regain
Study helmed by an UCLA sociologist reveals that, across cultures, humans signal a need for assistance once every two minutes on average and that the need is complied with by others 79% of the time
A purported video of the incident at Ashram Chowk surfaces on social media
The ruling party will also provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families, according to its election manifesto
This is the third major US bank to fail in two months
Shooter, 19, opened fire at a party of high school students, killing an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old