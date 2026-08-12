India rolls out 19 customised passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway

Seating arrangement incorporates specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and stainless steel footrests with multiple reclining positions for passenger comfort

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 12 Aug 2026, 12:27 PM
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Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, is set to achieve another significant milestone with the rollout of the first rake comprising 19 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Railways said in a press release that the first rake comprises 3 AC sleeper cars, 3 AC chair cars, 11 non-AC chair cars and 2 power cars. These coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

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The release further mentioned that the coaches have been specially customised to meet the operational and passenger requirements of Bangladesh Railway.

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The seating arrangement incorporates specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and stainless steel footrests, offering multiple reclining positions for enhanced passenger comfort. The coaches are equipped with a number of passenger-centric features, including fans in AC coaches, an integrated CCTV surveillance system, a passenger alarm system, partially openable windows, a baby care room and a prayer room.

The roof structure has been strengthened to withstand additional loading arising from passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic periods.

The electrical system of the coaches has also been specially designed for 415 V operation, as against the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.

The association between the Railway Coach Factory and Bangladesh Railway began with the successful supply of 120 LHB broad gauge passenger coaches during 2015-16.

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