India reviews risk of Mpox infections; airports advised to be cautious of arrival passengers

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 3:06 PM

On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a high-level meeting on Sunday reviewed the status of India's preparedness for Mpox and related public health measures.

The meeting confirmed that as of now "there is no reported case of Mpox in India". The meeting took note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on August 14.

The meeting was chaired by Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and attended by several senior officials.

It reported to Modi that "as per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak of Mpox in India with sustained transmission is low," according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

The meeting ordered the sensitisation of health teams at international airports and other ports of entry to be cautious about arriving passengers bringing infections into India.

