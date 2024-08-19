India reviews risk of Mpox infections; airports advised to be cautious of arrival passengers

The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies
On the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a high-level meeting on Sunday reviewed the status of India's preparedness for Mpox and related public health measures.
The meeting confirmed that as of now "there is no reported case of Mpox in India". The meeting took note that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Mpox as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on August 14.
The meeting was chaired by Dr P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister and attended by several senior officials.
It reported to Modi that "as per the present assessment, the risk of a large outbreak of Mpox in India with sustained transmission is low," according to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.
The meeting ordered the sensitisation of health teams at international airports and other ports of entry to be cautious about arriving passengers bringing infections into India.
"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office