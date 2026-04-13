India resumes importing Iranian oil after 7 years as US waiver eases supply crunch

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Two supertankers with Iranian crude arrived at Indian ports late on Sunday, the first time in seven years oil from Iran has come to India, following a month-long sanctions-waiver by the US.

The exemption allowed the sale of Iranian oil in transit to ease global supply disruptions. But the failure of peace talks in Islamabad has once again resulted in curbs on Iranian exports of oil.

The two supertankers were carrying about 2 million barrels each. Felicity, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) operated by the National Iranian Tanker Co anchored off Sikka in Gujarat, while Jaya, the other VLCC, carrying crude from Kharg Island moored near Paradip in Odisha.

Last month, another tanker carrying about 600,000 barrels of Iranian crude was bound for Gujarat, but it got diverted to China over payment issues.

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There are reports that some other tankers carrying Iranian crude are likely to reach Indian ports over the coming days. The US waiver for Iranian oil purchases will expire on Sunday. About 100 million barrels of Iranian oil is currently on vessels, with more than half destined for India.

The Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the country imports crude oil from over 40 countries. It said companies have full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations.

The ministry assured: “Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports,.

India was a major buyer of Iranian crude, which accounted for nearly 12 per cent of its imports in the past. But following US sanctions, it stopped all imports from May 2019. In 2018, India used to buy over half a million barrels a day of Iranian oil, both light and heavy crudes.

On Monday, the US threatened to impose a blockade to vessels from all nations, entering or leaving Iranian ports. However, it will allow ‘freedom of navigation’ through the Strait of Hormuz “to and from non-Iranian ports.”

“The blockade will be enforced ‌impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports ‌and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian ⁠Gulf and Gulf of Oman,” the US Central Command, said in a press statement. “CENTCOM forces will ‌not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ‌ports.”