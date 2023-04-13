India reports more than 10,000 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Government data reveals highest single day rise in fresh infections in nearly eight months

A healthcare worker collects swab samples for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu on Thursday. — PTI

By PTI Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 4:54 PM Last updated: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 5:27 PM

India recorded a single-day rise of 10,158 coronavirus cases, highest in nearly eight months, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has increased to 44,998, the data updated on Thursday showed.

India had reported 7,830 coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.02 per cent. The active cases now constitute 0.10 per cent of the total infections.

The nationwide Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 44,210,127.

According to the ministry's website, 2.20 billion doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country.