India removes queue barrier at Pakistan HC in Delhi after Islamabad move

The queue liner installed outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been removed, government sources said, days after Pakistani authorities removed parking poles outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

The move comes three days after Pakistani authorities reportedly removed the security poles outside the Indian diplomatic mission in Islamabad on Monday.

The reciprocal action comes amid strained India-Pakistan ties following the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed. The attack was followed by a strong counteraction by India called Operation Sindoor, with active military exchanges continuing until May 10.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador Sergio Gor, during a high-profile visit to Srinagar on Wednesday, acknowledged Jammu and Kashmir as an "important part of India". The statement, coming from the first US envoy to visit the region in six years, triggered a reaction from Pakistan, which quickly summoned the American diplomat in Islamabad to lodge its objections.

"This is an important part of India, and so I am here visiting for the first time. It is an incredibly beautiful place, and I'm thrilled to be here, thrilled to see this place," Gor stated while addressing local media.

Gor, who serves concurrently as the US special envoy for South and Central Asia, said Washington routinely assesses safety guidelines for its citizens.

He added, "We will be looking at if the travel warning that is recommended by the US is something that should be downgraded because, as I said earlier, this is a beautiful area. I think a lot of Americans would enjoy coming here and seeing the beauty".

Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker in Islamabad to hand over a "strong demarche". Attempting to push back against the unambiguous stance from the top US official, Islamabad issued a statement alleging Gor's remarks were "factually incorrect".