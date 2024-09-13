India removes minimum export price on onion

Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
India has removed the minimum export price imposed on onion, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
The decision comes on the heels of robust kharif crop production prospects and favourable monsoon, coupled with stable market conditions both at the mandi and retail levels.
Earlier, the government lifted the onion export prohibition on May 4, 2024, and allowed the export with the minimum export price of (MEP) of $550 per tonne and an export duty of 40 per cent.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Initially, India had in early December 2023 prohibited the export of onions till March 2024. Later, it restricted the export until further orders.
While the restriction was on, the exports of onions were, however, allowed based on permission granted by the central government to other countries based on the request made by the countries.
Rabi onion harvested during April-June accounts for 65 per cent of India's onion production and meets the consumer's demand till the Kharif crop is harvested in October-November.
ALSO READ:
Many Palestinians head to Beit Lahia to get this cheap fuel, braving clashes between Hamas militants and Israeli forces and widespread Israeli airstrikes
British Prime Minister promises 'the biggest reimagining' of the NHS since it was founded 76 years ago
Talks have so far failed to reach a deal to end the 11-month-old war
Women take on more jobs traditionally filled by men
The Tokyo-based startup aims to follow the success of US-based Intuitive Machines, which in February made the world's first private moon landing
Mission is riskiest yet for Elon Musk's SpaceX
Wealth inequality and climate change are other issues the pope may address
Biden declares federal state of emergency for Louisiana