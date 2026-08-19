India rejects reports of Chinese intrusion along disputed Himalayan border

India on Wednesday dismissed reports of a Chinese intrusion along the countries' disputed Himalayan frontier, days after the main opposition Congress party voiced concern over renewed tensions on the border.

Kiren Rijiju, a lawmaker from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, rejected suggestions that Chinese troops had penetrated deep into Indian territory in the remote northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet. India says the state is an integral part of its territory.

His comments came after the Congress party said it was "deeply alarmed" by reports in the local media that Indian and Chinese army patrols came face-to-face in late July near Taksing.

"If someone says that China has come in 60 kilometres (inside India), that is not correct, and one shouldn't say it," Rijiju, who represents Arunachal Pradesh in parliament, said in a video posted on X.

"So, it is not like they came and captured our village," he added.

The two Asian giants share a 3,500-kilometre border that remains a potential source of tensions.

Beijing and New Delhi regularly accuse each other of trying to seize territory along their unofficial high-altitude demarcation line.

A deadly clash between soldiers from the two countries in 2020 on the border between Tibet and the Indian region of Ladakh left 20 dead on the Indian side and four among the Chinese.

Rijiju said differing perceptions of the border alignment often fuel confusion.

"There is a long boundary between India and China and it has not been demarcated," he said. "It is not a new issue."

He acknowledged that China had increased its military presence in border areas but said India was strengthening infrastructure and patrol capabilities along the frontier.

Last week, India's foreign ministry reiterated that maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas remained of "utmost importance" in discussions with China.

Beijing has also sought to play down concerns, with its foreign ministry saying the situation along the border was "generally stable" at present.

The remarks come ahead of a BRICS summit in New Delhi next month that Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to attend.

Despite lingering distrust following the 2020 clash, ties between the neighbours have gradually improved, including through the resumption of direct flights and border trade.