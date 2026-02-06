India rejects 'baseless' allegations of involvement in Pakistan mosque bombing

India, in a statement on Friday evening, rejected allegations on any involvement in a suicide bombing in Pakistan that claimed over 30 lives.

The Ministry of External Affairs said, "The bombing at an Islamabad mosque earlier today is condemnable and India condoles the loss of life it has caused."

The authority said that it "rejects any and every such allegation" calling them "baseless as it is pointless".

An attacker opened fire at the gates of a mosque in Islamabad on Friday before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people, in the deadliest attack of its kind in Pakistan's capital in more than a decade.

More than 170 others were wounded in the explosion, detonated after guards challenged the attacker as he made his way into the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah compound on the outskirts of the city, officials said.

Images from the site showed bloodied bodies lying on the carpeted mosque floor surrounded by shards of glass, debris and panicked worshippers. Dozens more wounded were lying in the gardens of the compound as people called for help.

The man blew "himself up in the last row of worshippers," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif wrote on X.

He said the bomber had a history of travelling to Afghanistan and blamed neighbouring India for sponsoring the assault.

[With inputs from Reuters]